Abbeville nonprofit helps families affected by Central Texas flooding

ABBEVILLE, LA - Amanda Parker spent her morning carefully packing more than 20 zip-top bags filled with crayons, each labeled with a message of love: “Packs of crayons. We love you.” For her, it’s more than just a gesture, it’s a lifeline for children affected by the devastating floods in Central Texas.

“We’re packing up crayons, it gives the kids something to do,” Parker said.

Parker volunteers with Steps to Heaven, an Abbeville-based nonprofit that supports families with infants in the NICU, those grieving the loss of a child, and others facing crisis. She said her heart is with the families who lost everything, including her own relatives impacted by the floods.

“We have four that have been found, seven that are still missing,” she said. “We’re hoping for the best, we pray for the best.”

Steps to Heaven is collecting supplies for families in crisis. In addition to items for children, the organization is also accepting household essentials to help families clean up and rebuild.

“Any type of cleaning supplies, anything that would help the household for those families that still do have a home to be able to clean up and have a place to stay,” Phyllis Berberich, Steps to Heaven founder said.

As Parker seals up each care package, she reflects on her own experience of loss during Hurricane Laura and says that’s what drives her to give back.

“We are trying to help everybody,” she said. “We lost everything to Hurricane Laura, so I know what they are going through.”

Looking to help/donate? Contact information below

Phyllis Berberich

337-654-1781

