Abbeville native supports Super Hornet jet aircraft

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Senior Chief Petty Officer Tony Hardin, a native of Abbeville, Louisiana, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, which operates the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Hardin graduated from Dale County High School in 1998.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Abbeville.

“My hometown instilled a work ethic in me,” said Hardin. “I also learned to be resilient in my hometown.”

Hardin joined the Navy 21 years ago. Today, Hardin serves as an aviation machinist’s mate.

“I joined the Navy to provide a better life for myself and my daughter,” Hardin said.

The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land aboard Navy aircraft carriers at sea and are capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

Hardin has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m most proud of being selected to chief petty officer and being selected as Chief of the Year in 2021,” said Hardin. “Those accomplishments validate all of the dedication I have given to the Navy.”

Hardin can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means I get to be a part of a proud organization,” said Hardin. “We train and fight so we can execute the mission regardless of the circumstances. Being in a leadership position means I get to contribute to aspects of the Navy that I love, such as the camaraderie.”

Hardin is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my wife, Kacey,” said Hardin. “She is my rock. She has provided a solid foundation for maintaining our livelihood when I am not home. I would also like to thank my entire family in general for all they have done for me.”