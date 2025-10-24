Abbeville man dies in crash while running from police

VERMILION PARISH, La. — An Abbeville man died in a crash while running from police following an attempted traffic stop.

Johnathon Taylor, 49, of Abbeville was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 14, when Kaplan Police Department attempted to stop him for a traffic stop. Taylor fled from police. He was traveling around a curve, when the vehicle left the road, hit multiple trees and overturned. The crash happened near Fore Road.

Taylor, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.