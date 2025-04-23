Abbeville man among victims in fatal boat explosion in Port Arthur

Two Louisiana men were killed Wednesday morning in a work boat explosion at the J.D. Murphree Wildlife Management Area in Port Arthur, Texas, according to The Advocate.

A third man was seriously injured, according to Port Arthur area officials.

Joseph L. Guillory, Jefferson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace, told reporters that the two men who died were a 45-year-old from Abbeville, reportedly the boat captain, and a 41-year-old from Houma, according to Channel 6 in Beaumont.

Read more from The Advocate here.

