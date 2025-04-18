Abbeville man accused of shooting at his wife and mother-in-law

An Abbeville man is in jail and his wife is in the hospital after a shooting incident.

Quintal Davis, 44, was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police arrested Davis on Nugier Street Thursday afternoon in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting of his wife. She was shot several times, police said.

Davis also is accused of shooting at his mother-in-law after shooting his wife, police say.

The wife was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to another Acadiana hospital, police say.

As of Friday, no bond had been set for Davis' release.

"Chief Hardy would like to thank Sheriff Eddie Langlinais and his staff for the assistance in the apprehension of Quintal Davis," a release states.