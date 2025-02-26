Abbeville man accused of domestic battery; multiple weapons recovered

An Abbeville man is in jail after deputies arresting him for domestic battery found guns, ammo and body armor at his house.

Jail records show that Taylor Bares, 29, was booked with multiple counts on Monday, including 15 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 15 counts possession of a firearm of someone convicted of domestic abuse battery, illegal possession of body armor by a convicted felon and 15 counts violation of a protective order.

Sheriff Eddie Langlinais said the investigation began around 1 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a complaint of battery of a dating partner with strangulation.

Deputies got an arrest warrant for Bares, and found him Monday afternoon at his house. They arrested him on the warrant without incident. But they found that he had several guns, and since he had previously been arrested for domestic abuse battery including strangulation, and had an active restraining order, he wasn't supposed to have guns.

Deputies got a search warrant for his house and vehicle, to remove any guns he had in his possession unlawfully. When they executed the warrants, they found body armor marked "Secret Service," a law enforcement-style duty belt, 12 long guns, an AR pistol, a revolver, a semi-automatic pistol and hundreds, possibly thousands, of rounds of various types of ammo.

