Abbeville launches 'Hope to Home' program to address homelessness

ABBEVILLE, LA - As homelessness becomes an increasing concern in Abbeville, community leaders are uniting to offer assistance and compassion to those in need. Bishop BK Stevens of the Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church emphasizes the importance of recognizing the humanity of those facing homelessness.

“This community is a loving community first of all. We have good people here, and just because those people are homeless doesn’t mean they are not a part of the essence of what Abbeville is all about,” Stevens said.

On any given night, multiple individuals in the area experience homelessness. Mayor Roslyn White expressed her empathy for those affected and discussed a new initiative aimed at providing relief.

“I have compassion and empathy for if someone ends up in this situation and if all they need is a bus ticket to send them to someone who loves them or someone who's going to help them, I think that’s the best use of a resource that we can do as a government,” White stated.

The city has launched the "Hope to Home" pilot program designed to assist vulnerable residents with short-term aid. White explained that this initiative responds to a rise in homelessness in Abbeville. The city plans to use limited funds for this program and is determining how much of the general fund will be allocated to it. So far, the city has helped a couple with essentials, with expenses under $500.00.

“The city of Abbeville, just like every municipality, has seen an increase in people facing homelessness. I worked with the city attorney and we came up with a help and home program to connect people who are facing homelessness or are in imminent danger of becoming homeless to the resources they need,” she noted.

Bishop Stevens has witnessed the growing trend firsthand. He recalled an incident where thirteen people experiencing homelessness sought refuge at his church during a historic freeze.

“It’s definitely an increase from what it was some five years ago when we tried to do this the first time. We’re seeing a lot of young people; you never know what they’ve been through and where they’re at,” he remarked.

In response to the crisis, the city is dedicating limited funds toward essential services such as transportation, food, emergency shelter, and hygiene support to help those in need get back on their feet. Stevens views this initiative as a positive step forward.

“I’m just happy that the city wants to take this initiative,” he said.

With this program, Abbeville aims to restore hope and provide vital support to its vulnerable residents, reinforcing the community’s commitment to compassion and care.

