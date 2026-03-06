Abbeville lands funding to consolidate sub-stations

The City of Abbeville has secured $4.5 million in federal funding to modernize and strengthen the municipal electric system.

Officials say the money will allow the City to relocate and consolidate two aging substations while upgrading critical components of the electric distribution network.

A release from the city says that the project is focused first on infrastructure, but also creates new opportunities within the riverfront area. That aspect of the project is aimed at supporting future development along the Vermilion River.

The release states that additional details will be shared as engineering and implementation move forward.