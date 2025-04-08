Abbeville homicide suspect arrested

ABBEVILLE, La. — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for a 2024 homicide.

The Abbeville Police Department received a call from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office advising that they had arrested D’Jacqney Mitchell for an outstanding felony warrant for:



1 count – First Degree Murder

1 count- Attempted First Degree Murder

On August 26, 2024, two victims were shot in Abbeville; one victim died, and the second victim was transferred to a local area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Mitchell was booked into jail on a $750,000 bond.