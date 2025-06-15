Abbeville General Hospital hosts first family fun day

ABBEVILLE, La. - From face painting and games to car seat safety checks, families across Vermilion Parish came together Friday afternoon for the first-ever Abbeville General Family Fun Day.

The event, designed to combine fun with life-saving education, provided a range of free services and resources to the local community.

“It’s important to see everyone come together,” said Chelsie Domingues, a mother-baby nurse at Abbeville General. “In our area, there are some people that struggle with transportation, and just getting the word out to them that you don’t have to drive very far for the resources that we have available close to home.”

The hospital partnered with community organizations to offer educational booths and certified child passenger safety technicians to teach parents about proper car and booster seat installation. Thirteen families received brand new car seats and/or boosters thanks to a donation funded by the local Walmart through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana Foundation, which supports hospitals across South Louisiana and Acadiana, purchased 10 convertible car seats and three booster seats for the event, according to the executive director, Patricia Prudhomme.

Senior Corporal Jarrell Moss of the Lafayette Police Department was among the certified technicians on site.

“We want to make sure we’re keeping the children as safe as possible,” Moss said.

He reminded parents that safety depends on a child’s size and the car seat’s specifications.

“You don’t want to put a child in front of an active airbag,” Moss added. “Keep them rear-facing as long as possible but always follow the instructions and parameters of the car seat.”

Parents like Jake Broussard said the event struck the right balance between fun and education.

“It’s great that we have a community and a hospital that are willing to do that,” he said.

CAR SEAT & BOOSTER SEAT SAFETY TIPS

Rear-facing:

Keep your child rear-facing for as long as possible, until they reach the maximum height and weight limits of the car seat.

Back Seat is Best:

The back seat is the safest place for children to ride—away from airbags.

Correct Seat:

Choose the right car seat for your child's age, weight and height. Use a seat that meets the current safety standards and has a high safety rating.