Abbeville General celebrates 60th anniversary by awarding staff and eating gumbo

ABBEVILLE, La. — Feb. 6, 2026, is officially recognized as Abbeville General Hospital Day in the city of Abbeville, a surprise announcement made during a celebration honoring the hospital’s 60 years of service to the community.

“That was a surprise for us,” said Michael Bertrand II, CEO of Abbeville General. “Actually, we found out yesterday that it was going to happen, and just what an honor to receive that.”

As part of the celebration, Abbeville General recognized longtime employees with service certificates and presented Pioneers of Medicine awarded to physicians and staff who have made lasting contributions to the hospital’s legacy.

“You shaped the culture of Abbeville General,” Bertrand said. “You taught us what it meant to serve with heart. You helped build an environment that kept patients safe, families felt supported, and the staff felt like family.”

Hospital leaders also announced upcoming expansion projects.

“We will break ground in Maurice,” Bertrand said. “The expansion of the clinic will double the size by 6,000 square feet.”

“In December of this year, we will break ground on the expansion and modernization of our inventory surgery department and our obstetrics and delivery services,” he added.

During the event, community members gathered outside for a gumbo cook-off. Vendors lined up to serve their best recipes, drawing large crowds eager to sample each pot.

For vendors like Travis Guidry, one of the founders of Southern Grace Hospice, the event was about giving back to the community.

“They’ve been a great community partner,” Guidry said. “Been around a long time, so to celebrate, we decided to come out and give back to the community.”

