Abbeville digs into the past, unveils 1994 time capsule for 175th anniversary

ABBEVILLE, KATC - In a historic celebration marking 175 years of the town’s vibrant past, Abbeville officials unearthed a time capsule Thursday morning.

The 1994 time capsule was located underneath the gazebo in Magdalen Square.

Mayor Roslyn White of Abbeville noted that the capsule, which had been buried for three decades, was a symbolic connection to the town’s rich history. "This is actually a poster," White said, referring to one of the many items retrieved.

The time capsule’s contents, though only 31 years old, stirred up feelings of nostalgia among many residents. For Emilee Hebert, a 9-year-old present at the event, the items were a glimpse into a time that felt distant. “That was old, old,” she remarked.

Among the items pulled from the capsule was a piece of artwork by local artist Mae Mayeux. Mayeux, who had been told the capsule would not be opened for 50 years, expressed her excitement upon learning that the town had decided to commemorate the occasion by unveiling the time capsule.

"I was told originally that it would not be open for 50 years and I didn't expect to be here. So when I saw on Facebook that they were having this celebration, I thought well I need to be here just in case because I’ll be alive watching them pull the print out," Mayeux said.

The capsule contained a variety of items, including newspaper articles, pamphlets, and photographs. These materials provided a snapshot of Abbeville’s history, offering a tangible connection to the past.

"I had butterflies in my stomach thinking maybe it’s not in there, but when she pulled it out – it was the first thing she pulled out and it was so exciting," Mayeux continued.

For longtime residents like Sylvia Putnam, the event was a reminder of the strong community bonds that have defined Abbeville for generations. "People in Abbeville just love Abbeville. It’s just a special place. It’s dear to my heart," said Putnam, reflecting on the enduring sense of pride in the town.

The unearthing of the time capsule served as a reminder not just of Abbeville’s past, but of the enduring connection between its residents and their shared history. As the town continues to grow, these relics from the past will serve as a lasting testament to the community's resilience and unity.

