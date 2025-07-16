Abbeville council advances redistricting talks, civil rights groups voice concerns

Abbeville City Council members advanced a proposed redistricting plan during a committee meeting Tuesday evening, aiming to bring the city’s four districts into compliance with federal and state law.

The council discussed its preliminary strategy for reapportioning the districts, a move prompted by legal requirements to ensure equitable representation based on population changes.

Following the council’s presentation, representatives from the Southern Poverty Law Center and the NAACP’s Vermilion Parish chapter voiced concerns about the city’s current redistricting proposal. The group presented an alternative map, arguing it would provide Abbeville residents with more equal voting power.

“This is about making sure every voter in Abbeville has a fair and equal voice,” Ahmed Soussi, Senior Legal Representative with Southern Poverty Law Center said during the meeting.

Tuesday's session was the first step in the process. The council is expected to review additional input and continue the discussion at its next meeting in August.

