Abbeville City Hall installs new security system to boost safety

ABBEVILLE, KATC - A new security system has been installed at Abbeville City Hall, ensuring that visitors are vetted before entering the building. The system, which includes a doorbell with a camera and speaker, was put in place two weeks ago by Lafayette Locksmith Security and cost the city a one-time fee of $4,000.

Now, before entering the city hall, residents and visitors must press the doorbell, identify themselves, and be granted permission to enter. The security measure aims to provide a safer environment for both city employees and the public.

“I think it’s good if they are thinking ahead and making safety precautions,” said Abbeville resident Craig Boutte. “I came here and it’s the first time I saw it.”

The decision to install the system was not prompted by a specific incident, but it comes amid growing concerns about safety in public spaces. While there has been no direct threat to the city hall, the new system is a proactive step towards preventing potential risks.

“I was coming to pay my wife’s occupational license and I noticed the little doorbell,” said another resident, Greg Meare. “I guess you need it nowadays because people are doing crazy things. You have to make sure everyone is safe when they are doing their business around town. So, it pays to be extra safe nowadays.”

For many residents, including Meare, the new security system is a welcome addition to the city hall. “You can never be too safe,” he added.

The doorbell’s camera and speaker system help ensure that city hall visitors are properly identified before entry, providing an added layer of security. This change is expected to offer peace of mind to those who visit the facility for various services.

The city’s move to enhance security follows broader trends seen across many public institutions, as safety remains a priority for municipalities. With safety at the forefront, city officials hope that the new measures will help to keep Abbeville a safe and secure place for its residents.