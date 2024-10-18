Abbeville celebrates completion of street improvement project with ribbon-cutting ceremony

ABBEVILLE, KATC. — The city of Abbeville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening to commemorate the completion of a downtown streets improvement project, a venture months in the making.

"I love being downtown. We’re very fortunate to have a business that’s located in this area," said Betz Holdeman, co-owner of The Proper Pelican, a local boutique in the downtown area.

The initiative, which enhances safety and accessibility, aims to create a more vibrant environment for everyone in the community.

“It became a mission of mine to make downtown even more accessible," said Mayor Roslyn White of Abbeville. "I started educating myself, attending seminars, and learning best practices. It was important for me to incorporate all of those into our downtown projects so everyone can enjoy it, not just those of us who are fortunate enough to walk."

The approximately $2 million project, which began earlier this year, focused on repairing roadway within the city limits.

Among the improvements is a street that runs through the heart of Abbeville, where local boutique owner Betz Holdeman shared her excitement about the changes. "We have a lot of jewelry and women’s clothing, and we do have some baby items," said Holdeman.

She added, "The access to the sidewalks is good now. It looks pretty; we have the lights strung up. Having plenty of parking is definitely an improvement because if it’s always full down here, then people can’t park, and no one is going to come into the shop."

The project also features a new pedestrian plaza, ADA-compliant crosswalks, bike lane markings, and expanded parking spaces, further enhancing the downtown area for residents and visitors alike.

The evening concluded with celebratory music, marking a new chapter in Abbeville’s commitment to community development and improvement.

