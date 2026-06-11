Abbeville business owner, councilman-elect dies at 58

An Abbeville business owner and newly elected councilman has died. He was 58.

KATC highlighted Neal Richard in a story in 2020. Click here to watch.

Below is the full obituary:

Abbeville -It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Neal Anthony Richard, who left us on June 10, 2026, at the age of 58. Neal, a lifelong resident of Abbeville, Louisiana, was born on November 22, 1967.

A Funeral service officiated by Pastor Bob Zannini and Pastor Lane Payne, will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 2:30 PM at Vincent Funeral Home.

Neal was a proud owner of Richard's Meat Market for over 30 years and made a lasting impact in the community. He was recently elected to serve on the Abbeville City Council for 2026, a testament to his dedication to his hometown.

Known for his love of God and family, Neal had a kind and generous spirit that touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kelly M. Richard, and their five children: Elisabeth, Madeline, Jordan, Gabriel, and Neil Joseph Richard; and his sisters, Charlotte Hebert, Jackie Klein, and Felecia Bonin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis "Smokey" Richard and the former Annie Bell Vaughan.

Visitation will be held at Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St. Abbeville, LA., on June 13, 2026, from 9:00 am until time of service.

Neal will be laid to rest at Saint Paul Cemetery in Abbeville.

Pallbearers will include Gabriel Richard, Neil Joseph Richard, Nate Davenport, Aaron Vaughan, Terrill Vaughan, Stacy Landry, Lee Schexnider, Lance Richard, Clint Hebert, and Scott Hebert.

Neal will be greatly missed by all who loved him, and we invite those whose lives he touched to join us in celebrating his life.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville (337) 893-4661.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.

