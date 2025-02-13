A taste of local flavor: Abbeville welcomes new farmers market

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Vermilion Venue, a new farmers market is set to open this Sunday, bringing fresh produce, local vendors, and food trucks to the heart of Abbeville. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, offering a space for local farmers and artisans to sell their goods, with a mission to provide the community access to high-quality, affordable food.

Gerard Baudoin, co-owner of Vermilion Venue, expressed the importance of having fresh, locally grown produce available to residents. "You know, people have gone hungry, and that’s why we are doing this — to make sure that people have good quality food nearby," Baudoin said.

The market, located at 2401 Veterans Memorial Dr., will feature 24 vendor booths, selling everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to artisanal products. In addition to the booths, food trucks will be offering a variety of Cajun dishes, and live French performances will add to the lively atmosphere.

Baudoin, a third-generation farmer and Maurice native, has partnered with his son to create the market, which not only provides a space for local farmers to sell their goods but also helps to create jobs in the community. “Most of the time when you’re doing hands-on produce, it is organic. You pick the bugs by hand, and it’s a true organic product,” Baudoin said. “While doing that, we’re creating jobs. I have kids who come help me after the farm.”

The market's commitment to local and organic products is a key element of its mission, and Baudoin hopes the market can offer an alternative to the higher prices found in grocery stores, particularly in light of rising inflation. “Because most of the time, we don’t have these great transportation costs or heavy machinery that we have to pay to produce the crop, we can pretty much be competitive or below competitive prices,” Baudoin said.

For Baudoin, the market is also a tribute to his late father, who inspired him to continue the family farming legacy. "My dad would be walking around, making sure there’s no trash and saying, 'I’m proud of you,'" Baudoin said. "I want to keep that memory alive."

The grand opening of the Vermilion Venue Farmers Market will take place this Sunday, Feb. 15, and will continue weekly. Visitors can expect a mix of fresh produce, local crafts, live entertainment, and a sense of community spirit.

Market Details:

When: Sundays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sundays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Where: 2401 Veterans Memorial Dr., Abbeville, LA, 70510

2401 Veterans Memorial Dr., Abbeville, LA, 70510 What: Fresh produce, local foods, food trucks, live entertainment

Fresh produce, local foods, food trucks, live entertainment Contact: (337) 523-1625 & grantb@gg-qualitycatering.com

For more information, visit the Vermilion Venue’s Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571188215467