A special farewell: Coach P retires after 46 years

ERATH, KATC - For 46 years, Tommie “Coach P” Pillette, a beloved basketball and football coach, captured the hearts of the Erath community. On Friday, May 24th, Erath High School students, faculty, and staff came together to wish Coach P a special farewell.

The celebration included a heart-felt slide show, speeches from the crowd, cake, and even music from Mariah Carey, his favorite singer.

Never missing a shot, he inspires the next generation to follow their dreams.

An Erath native, Coach P started his career in 1978 at Erath Middle School. “I was working at the middle school gym and when I would come out the door they were building this (Erath High School) gym and I said I was going to work there one day and it worked out. I was excited,” Coach P said.

“When they say the word legend, I’ve just been here a long time. It just means everything for me to just leave here and come back and coach where you grew up,” he said.

Student turned coach, he’s a champion on and off the court. He’s mentored countless students including San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell.

His real success comes from his hard work and dedication to the community.

“I know that his legacy will always live on and it will always be in a positive light,” Jamie Pillette, Coach P’s daughter said.

Coach Jonathan Bouillion who shared an office with him for many years and who was coached by him tells KATC that this celebration was a special one. “The people that showed up, it tells you what kind of person he is as a coach, as a father, and as a mentor,” he said.

Coach P’s legacy and impact has touched so many in the community. While he may be retiring his whistle, Coach P tells me this is not a goodbye but a see you later. “Once a bobcat, always a bobcat,” he said.