A look inside Vermilion Charter Academy’s new expansion ahead of the school year

In just a few days, approximately 450 students will step into the school for the first time.
MAURICE, LA. — The Vermilion Charter Academy is set to welcome students to a newly expanded facility, marking a significant milestone for the school as the academic year approaches.

Principal Patricia Schexnider expressed excitement about the upcoming changes. “They can expect excitement, expectations, a brand new facility, and many great educators all under one roof ready to meet them,” she said.

After nine months of construction, the roughly 16,000-square-foot expansion is complete, just in time for the 2025-2026 school year. This new campus will accommodate students in the sixth through ninth grades, with plans to add a grade level each year starting in mid-September. The expansion is part of a larger initiative to develop a comprehensive K-12 system.

In just a few days, approximately 450 students will step into the school for the first time. Schexnider, a native of Maurice, is eager for the new academic year to begin. “Just be on the lookout for the Bulldogs to make a difference,” she said.

Important dates for the upcoming school year include:

  • Tuesday, August 5: Meet and greet with parents and teachers from 3-5 p.m., allowing parents and students to explore the new school and review schedules
  • August 7: First day of school for eighth and ninth graders
  • August 8: First day of school for sixth and seventh graders

