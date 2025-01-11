A century in the making: 105-year-old Abbeville woman reflects on her life and shares the secret to longevity

ABBEVILLE, KATC — Age may be just a number for Doris Duhon, but at 105 years old, she is undeniably full of life.

“When people ask me how old I feel, I tell them I feel 100,” said Duhon, who was born in 1920 — more than a century ago. Despite her age, she remains as sharp and lively as ever, her infectious laughter filling the room.

Duhon, a native of Erath, recalls a time when life was much harder. Growing up, there was no electricity, no paved roads, and limited resources. But, she said, as things began to improve, so did the excitement in her community.

“Well, at that time, things were very hard,” Duhon explained. “There was no electricity, there was no gravel road. But when we graduated, it all came. We were all excited.”

Her work ethic was evident early on. In 1937, she began working at a local merchandise store at 17 years old, earning $1.75 a day — a modest wage in an era when money was tight.

“I was the one that sold the most, so I got a dollar more a day,” she laughed, recalling the extra dollar she earned for being the top seller. “It was a big deal back then.”

Duhon’s hard work paid off in other ways as well. At a time when cars were still a rarity, she used her earnings to purchase a car during wartime.

“There was one who sold cars. He ordered one for my brother-in-law and one for us,” Duhon said. “So, we had to choose one or the other, and I said, ‘Okay, as long as we had one and it was green.’”

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Duhon was humble.

“I have no idea,” she said with a smile. “I just kept busy.”

And stay busy she did. While her ability to walk has since faded, she maintains a strong sense of purpose and keeps herself active in whatever ways she can.

“I always kept busy,” Duhon said. “I can’t walk anymore, but before that, I kept busy.”

As I prepared to leave, I asked Duhon what she would like to be remembered for. Without hesitation, she gave a simple answer — one that reflects her grounded and humble personality.

“Well, as an old lady,” she said with a twinkle in her eye.

Whether it’s her cheerful spirit, her hard work, or simply her enduring legacy, Doris Duhon will be remembered by those who know her as more than just a number. She’s a living testament to the resilience of the human spirit, and a reminder that life is about staying active, staying engaged, and finding joy in every moment.