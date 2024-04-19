911 dispatchers: Heroes underneath the headset

Abbeville, La. - When emergency strikes, 911 dispatchers are the first heroes on the other line. But what does it take to become a hero with a headset?

“Being a 911 dispatcher, we are a lifeline for the community. I get a little emotional because my heart is big so I really like helping people,” Vermilion Parish 911 Dispatcher Melanie Jaggers said.

A lifeline to the community, 911 Dispatcher Melanie Jaggers embarked on this courageous role one year ago.

“My dad was a police officer in Florida and being a first responder has always been important and I want to help my community,” she said.

This week, Telecommunicators across the country are being honored for their commitment and service to helping the community.

Dispatchers are the first voice citizens hear when there’s an emergency. They gather information such as location, the caller’s personal information, and details of the situation before dispatching the call to the appropriate agencies.

As you can imagine, this job comes with a lot of pressure.

“It can be very emotional, very stressful and it can take a lot of you but it’s very rewarding,” she said.

The 911 communication district in Abbeville has fearless dispatchers that cover all Vermilion Parish. They answer roughly 100 to 150 emergency and non-emergency calls from citizens on a daily basis. They also service 15 Vermilion Parish fire departments.

While this job is stressful, 911 Dispatcher Melanie says it’s all worth it when you're helping people in your community.