$6.9M construction begins in Vermilion Parish; students prepare for expected delays

MAURICE, LA - Vermilion Parish is experiencing a wave of construction this week as a $6.9 million project gets underway on key roadways. The project spans from Louisiana Highway 699 to its intersections with Louisiana Highways 35 and 343, possibly impacting local commuters and particularly, students at North Vermilion High School.

Logan Boutte, a junior at North Vermilion High, acknowledged the need for adjustments. “I’m definitely going to have to leave earlier, but other than that, I don’t think it should be too big of a problem,” he said.

Fellow junior Paxton Gardiner shared similar sentiments, expressing hope for a smooth transition. “Hopefully it’s for the better; hopefully, it doesn’t slow down too much. Hopefully, these roads will be nice and smooth,” he remarked.

The construction project, which includes drainage improvements, pavement patching, concrete overlay, and other enhancements, will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expecting to conclude by March 2026, the initiative aims to improve overall road conditions in the area.

For students like Boutte, the inconvenience of construction is outweighed by the opportunity to drive. “Despite all the delays and whatever happens, at least I get to drive to school,” he said.

As the construction progresses, local residents and students alike hope for a positive outcome and a smoother commute in the future.

