40th Annual Giant Omelette Celebration starts tomorrow

The 40th Annual Giant Omelette Celebration kicks off tomorrow in Abbeville.

The Confrerie D' Abbeville will host the "5000 egg" Giant Omelette Celebration this weekend in downtown Abbeville.

It's a unique event, with music, lots of kid-oriented events and the highlight: a huge omelette cooked by Louisiana chefs in the biggest darn pan you've ever seen. To read about the history - which includes Napoleon - click here.

Abbeville's Magdaline Square with its majestic oaks and old-fashioned gazebo is the setting for the two-day Arts & Craft Show.

There's an egg-cracking contest that includes antique farm implements, an antique car display and plenty of music.

The omelette-cooking event happens Sunday afternoon, with a procession of chefs, eggs, and bread to the giant 12-foot skillet to make the 5,000-egg omelette.

For more details, visit the Celebration's website here.

Here's the video of last year's celebration:

Here's the schedule:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2024

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Antique Implement viewing

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Arts & Crafts Show

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Food Show

9:00 am - 10:00 am - Performances by the LeBlanc Elementary fiddlers, dancers and the Vermilion Parish Lache Pas middle school students

10:30 am - "Fit for French" 2-mile Fun Walk

10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Kids World -Games & Activities

10:00 am - 12:30 pm - Amis du Teche band

12:30 pm - 3:00 pm - Jimmy Breaux & Friends Band

1:30 pm - Tractor "Egg Cracking" competition (Adults only)

3:00 - 5:00 - Creole String Beans Band

3:30 - Author, Sheila Hebert-Collins, will be reading one of her seven Cajun Fairy Tales on Saturday at 3:30 in the Cultural Center. Jacques et la Canne a Sucre (Jack and the Sugar Cane Stalk) will be presented along with Cajun songs and activities. Plan for a 30-minute time slot. Books will be available for purchase.

5:00 p.m. - Festival Closes - See you tomorrow!