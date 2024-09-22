2nd annual Uniquely “U” event celebrates children with special needs

ABBEVILLE, KATC - For the second year in a row, the Vermilion Parish Reach Group hosted Uniquely “U,” an event celebrating the special needs community.

Promoting inclusivity, people with special needs enjoyed games, food, dancing, and sensory friendly-activities.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Myami Davidson said.

“I’m good today, I’m good,” BJ said.

Parents like Shanna Berad told KATC she’s grateful these local events exist in her community. She says these events help her 26-year-old son Dashawn Berard meet new friends.

“It puts joy in my heart to know that he’s excited to come out here and meet people,” she said.

Dashawn’s not the only one soaking in all of the fun. Chad LaPointe, best known as DJ Razzle, was able to spin his favorite tunes for the first time.

He told KATC, “I feel very happy right now. Everyone trying to watch me perform (is nice).”

While this may be Chad’s first big performance, Chad’s parents say this is certainly not his last. His parents say these events help create lasting memories.

“It’s a heartwarming feeling to see him interacting with all the kids around here,” Billy LaPointe said.

Chad’s next performance will be at his cousin’s wedding.