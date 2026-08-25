$20K reward offered for information on bald eagle shooting in Vermilion Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Agents and United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced Monday a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information on the illegal shooting and killing of a bald eagle. The bald eagle was discovered at the intersection of Robert and Wilmer Road, in Vermilion Parish on Dec. 5, 2025.

LDWF Agents were notified about an injured bald eagle. LDWF personnel located and captured the injured bald eagle. The eagle was brought in for an examination and it was determined that the eagle had a fatal wound, consistent with a gunshot wound, according to LDWF. The eagle died from the injury shortly after discovery. The eagle was sent to USFWS for an in depth necropsy.

LDWF Investigators and USFWS Investigators have been working the case and received numerous tips and are looking for any additional information.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to a conviction in this case. The reward consists of $13,000 from Center of Biological Diversity, $3,500 from the Humane World for Animals, $2,500 from the USFWS and up to $1,000 from Louisiana Operation Game Thief.

Anyone with information regarding this illegal killing of the bald eagle should call the Louisiana operation Game Thief hot-line at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF's tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411, or download the free "LADWF Tips" iPhone and Android app.

The hot-line and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, the person supplying the information can remain anonymous.

The illegal shooting and killing of the bald eagle is a federal violation of the bald eagle protection act.

The illegal shooting and killing of a bald eagle is a federal violation of the bald eagle protection act. The penalties for killing a bald eagle brings up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail and a civil restitution fine up to $5,000 will be assessed.