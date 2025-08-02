100 Men, One Mission: Abbeville community comes together to spread positivity

ABBEVILLE, La. — The streets of Abbeville came alive Saturday morning as local men participated in a unique community outreach event, the 100 Men 1 Mission Next Steps Project. The initiative aims to spread positivity throughout the area by encouraging community engagement and support.

Kalen Smith, the founder of Right Track Academy, emphasized the importance of compassion and leadership during the event. “Leading with love is the most important thing, and that’s what we’re out to do,” he said.

The event kicked off at 9:30 AM at Comeaux Park, where participants enjoyed a hearty breakfast provided by the University of Louisiana before embarking on their journey through the town. The group paused at McKinley Scott Park, where refreshments were offered by the National Association of University Women, before concluding the day with a meal at Hebert Park.

For Smith, who is an Abbeville native, the event signified more than just a community outreach. It served as an opportunity to set a positive example for younger generations. “There are people that still care for the community. To get out and see some positive things going on, laughter, some cheers, I think that will be the energy that hopefully sparks something that is just continuous,” Smith stated.

This grassroots initiative is a testament to the community spirit in Abbeville, showcasing the dedication of its residents to foster a supportive and uplifting environment for all.

