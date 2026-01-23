Vermilion Parish Library partners with Neighborhood Forest to give free trees to kids

ABBEVILLE - The Vermilion Parish Library is partnering with Neighborhood Forest, a nationwide non-profit organization that gives free trees to children.

Sara Bailey-McDaniel, the library’s programming and community relations coordinator says, “The goal is to beautify our neighborhoods, green our neighborhoods, and inspire children to get out there and take care of their trees, watch it grow.”

This year is the 4th year the organization is partnering with the library. Bailey-McDaniel says last year they “gave out over 250 trees.”

Parents are able to register their child to receive a tree now through March 15. The trees will arrive before Earth Day this spring.

The library will notify parents when their child’s tree arrives, and they will be able to pick them up at the library.

