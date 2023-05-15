Lafayette Police investigate single-vehicle crash

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in the 300 block of E. Broussard Road. The crash happened around 3:27 this morning. According to investigators, the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit a utility pole. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The utility pole that was hit belonged to Entergy, so residents in the immediate area may be without power. If possible please avoid the area due to travel lanes on E. Broussard Road being closed.