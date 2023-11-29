Users report error when trying to see Spotify's 2023 Wrapped page

The 2023 Spotify Wrapped list is out, but some users are having trouble accessing insights about their favorite music of the year.

People have reported getting an error screen when trying to access the Wrapped page.

"We're all mixed up," the message says. "Refresh this page or try again later. It may take some time to get things up again."

For those who were able to access their Wrapped page, many likely saw that Taylor Swift was their most streamed artist this year. Spotify says the "Anti-Hero" singer is 2023's top artist, with more than 26 billion streams since the beginning of the year.

Bad Bunny jumped to the No. 2 spot on the list, edging out The Weeknd. Drake fell from No.1 on the 2022 list to No. 4 this year. Mexican singer Peso Pluma rounded out the top 5 global artists.

Spotify's top songs for 2023

Interestingly, Peso Pluma was the only top 5 artist to also have a top 5 song on the list.

"Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma came in at No. 5.

"Seven" by Jungkook took the No. 4 spot, while "As It Was" by Harry Styles came in at No. 3.

SZA's "Kill Bill" was No. 2, and Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" was the No. 1 global song for 2023.

Spotify's top albums for 2023

The top album for 2023 on Spotify's Wrapped list belonged to Bad Bunny. "Un Verano Sin Ti" was streamed more than 4.5 billion times, Spotify reported.

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" was the second-most-streamed album, followed by SZA's "SOS."

"Starboy" by The Weeknd and "Mañana Será Bonito" by Karol G rounded out the top 5.

Spotify's top podcasts for 2023

"The Joe Rogan Experience" continued its reign as the No. 1 podcast on Spotify. It was also No. 1 in 2022.

It was followed by "Call Her Daddy," "Huberman Lab," "Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain" and "On Purpose With Jay Shetty."

