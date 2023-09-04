USDA warns frozen chicken strips could contain chunks of plastic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall on Monday of 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips saying that they may contain "extraneous materials" including pieces of plastic.

The recall includes 8.9-ounce cartons of Banquet chicken strip meals produced on June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023, and July 17, 2023. The cartons have best by dates of "DEC 11 2024," "JAN 01 2025," or "JAN 07 2025."

The cartons also have lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.

The chicken strips were sold nationwide.

Conagra Brands, maker of the Banquet chicken strips, reported the issue to the USDA after a consumer had an oral injury after biting into a chicken strip. Officials said they have not received any other reports of injuries or illnesses associated with the potentially contaminated chicken strips.

No other products were affected by the recall.

The USDA said that customers should not consume the strips and can return them to the store for a refund.

The USDA considers this incident a Class I recall, meaning it could cause a health hazard with a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Updated recall notices can be sent to you via email through the USDA's website.

