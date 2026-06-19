Why has the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool developed such visible problems?

Amid the Iran War, the Russia/Ukraine conflict and domestic inflation concerns, President Trump is also maintaining focus on a topic closer to home.

But after a Reflecting Pool renovation project cost north of $15 million, some area residents are not pleased with the result.

As was often the case before the renovation began, the pool is currently rife with green algae growth.

A researcher at George Mason University who tested the water this week shared images of the microscopic lifeforms with Scripps News.

And there are some signs the new blue coating may already be peeling.

"It is a rush job," said Jason Davison, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Catholic University of America. "Not having the design engineers, the environmental scientists involved is one of the main reasons why we're seeing this failure of the coating."

Davison says such issues are common when projects are rushed ahead of typical timelines.

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Federal contracting records show two firms were awarded no-bid contracts to complete the renovation, without going through the typical procurement process.

Federal officials have said the speed was necessary to ensure work was completed before the July 4 holiday.

"Ideally, what would have happened is that we would have planned this out, and that's what the bidding process includes," Davison said.

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On Friday, National Parks Service workers were seen vacuuming up the algae, and using “advanced nanobubbler technology” to pump ozone into the pool and kill the growth.

Meanwhile, there are allegations from Democratic lawmakers of potential impropriety following New York Times reporting that firms involved in the construction had ties to President Trump.

The Department of the Interior didn’t respond to multiple inquiries about the contracting process – or about the new algae growth.

And in a statement to Scripps News, the White House insisted it “did not play any role in the selection process” of the contracted firms.