Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about the suspected FSU gunman

It was lunchtime at the Student Union on FSU's campus on Thursday when police say Phoenix Ikner, armed with his mother's handgun, opened fire on his fellow students.

Though there's plenty of speculation online, multiple agencies stressed they don't currently have a motive, and the investigation is active. Here are the facts about the suspect at this time.

After graduating from Lincoln High School in 2022, the student-run FSU News says Phoenix Ikner studied political science at the university.

The suspected gunman is not a stranger to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, but not due to crime. At a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Walter McNeil called the suspect a "long-standing member" of the office's Youth Advisory Council, and said he engaged in several training programs with LCSO.

The sheriff added Ikner was "steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family," and revealed the alleged gunman is the son of a Leon County School Resource Officer. Ikner's mother has spent the last 18 years working to protect students from the fate several experienced at FSU on Thursday.

Watch: Leon County Sheriff shares details on suspected FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner.

FSU shooting: Leon County Sheriff identifies suspect as son of deputy

One of the weapons found on the scene was a handgun that was once an LCSO service weapon. Sheriff McNeil said the suspect's mother was able to purchase the weapon from LCSO when they transitioned to new guns. Law enforcement officers say they immediately responded when the shots-fired call came in on Thursday. At least one officer shot Ikner after police say he ignored multiple commands. He survived the shooting and reportedly invoked his right to remain silent, refusing to speak to officers.

Ikner's current condition isn't explicitly clear, but Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said all six of the patients they have related to this incident are in "fair" condition.

As for what happens when he's released from the hospital, Sheriff McNeil says they will do everything they can to prosecute Ikner for what the sheriff called a "heinous crime."

If you're an FSU student, or a member of the faculty and staff, there are resources to help you navigate this tragedy. You can reach out to FSU's Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-2003.

This story was originally published by Meg McCann with Scripps News Group.

