White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt welcomes baby girl Viviana

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday that she gave birth to a baby girl.

In a post on X, Leavitt said Viviana was born May 1 and described her as “perfect and healthy.”

“We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble,” Leavitt wrote.

The baby is Leavitt’s second child with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. Their son, Nicholas, was born in 2024.

Leavitt said in her post that Nicholas is “joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister.”

She will take an undisclosed amount of time off following the birth.

Leavitt had been expected to begin maternity leave April 24. However, she attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25 and later helped facilitate a White House press briefing after a man stormed a security area at the Washington Hilton. Authorities said the man was tackled before reaching the ballroom, where Leavitt was attending the dinner alongside Donald Trump and other administration officials.

While Leavitt is on maternity leave, Cabinet officials will handle White House press briefings. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took questions from reporters earlier this week.