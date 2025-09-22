White House announcement could link Tylenol to autism risk, add new treatments

President Donald Trump is expected to announce Monday a possible link between Tylenol use and autism risk, according to The Washington Post — a claim likely to draw strong reaction from the medical community.

The reported warning will be part of what Trump called an "amazing" public health announcement at the White House. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime critic of mainstream medical guidance, is expected to feature prominently in the event.

"I think it's going to be one of the most important news conferences I'll ever have and I look so forward to it," Trump said Sunday.

Trump discussed the upcoming announcement Sunday during a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona and suggested it will include a new treatment option for autism.

"We're going to be talking in the Oval Office and White House about autism, how it happens, so we won't let it happen anymore, and how to get at least somewhat better when you have it so that parents can help their child — their beautiful child," Trump said.

Medical experts and public health officials have previously cautioned against drawing causal links between over-the-counter medications and autism without substantial peer‑reviewed evidence.

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism," a spokesperson from Tylenol maker Kenvue said in a statement. "We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers. Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives. The facts are that over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism. We stand with the many public health and medical professionals who have reviewed this science and agree. We will continue to explore all options to protect the health interests of American women and children.”

Kennedy’s appearance at the White House event is expected to generate controversy; he has faced weeks of criticism from doctors, scientists and health agencies over past statements on vaccines and other health issues.

Autism Speaks, a nonprofit advocacy group, reports one in 31 children in the U.S. has a form of autism, along with one in 45 adults.

