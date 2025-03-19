What could we learn from newly released JFK assassination records?

The U.S. government on Tuesday released previously classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Donald Trump announced the release of some 80,000 pages of new material, much of which has yet to be digitized and uploaded to the internet.

It adds to the more than six million pages of records and media that the National Archives maintains related to the assassination.

To understand the import of Tuesday's new releases, Scripps News spoke with Jefferson Morley, co-founder and author of JFK Facts, a journalistic newsletter and podcast dedicated to reporting on the JFK assassination.

He said the newly released information could answer questions about the assassination that have only come to light in recent years.

"What we've learned in the last 20 years — all of it undermines the official story that one man killed the president for no reason," Morley said. "That theory is no longer tenable. It's not factually supported. The doctors in Dallas who tried to save Kennedy's life agreed he had been shot from two different directions. The CIA knew far more about Lee Harvey Oswald than they ever told any investigation."

"Those are the areas I think we can learn something, particularly about the CIA and Lee Harvey Oswald. That story was totally buried by the Warren Commission, it was not known to congressional investigators in the 1970s. It's really only been learned in the last couple of years. This is the area where there's the potential for a real breakthrough."

Watch the full interview with Morley in the video above.