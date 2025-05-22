Victim of shooting near DC Jewish museum spoke about antisemitism in high school

The shooting death of two staff members from the Israeli Embassy on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. has left families grieving across the country.

The American Jewish Committee identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

2 Israeli embassy staffers killed near D.C. Jewish museum; suspect in custody

The AJC released a statement Thursday morning describing Milgrim as a “warm and compassionate” emerging leader who was working to advance relations in the Middle East and North Africa.

“We are in shock and heartbroken as we attempt to process this immense tragedy,” the AJC statement read.

Milgrim grew up in Johnson County, Kansas, where she attended Shawnee Mission East High School.

The Scripps News Group spoke with Milgrim in a 2017 story when the school was investigating vandalism that included graffiti, swastikas and vulgar words on a building.

“It’s so ignorant that you would bring up a symbol like that, that would bring so much pain to people,” Milgrim, then a senior at the high school, said. “You know, I worry about going to my synagogue and now I have to worry about my safety at my school and that shouldn’t be a thing.”

You can watch the full 2017 report in the video player below.

SMSD investigating vandalism at SME

After graduating from Shawnee Mission East High School, Milgrim enrolled at the University of Kansas.

A KU spokesperson said Milgrim graduated “with highest distinction” in the spring of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies and a minor in anthropology.

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle with the Scripps News Group.