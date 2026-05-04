USPS will release Barbie stamps in 10 different career outfits

Barbie pink goes with everything! The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a new series of stamps featuring the iconic Barbie doll from Mattel.

The stamps highlight the best-selling doll in 10 different career outfits.

Though primarily a fashion model, Barbie has become a cultural icon across generations, representing more than 250 careers since her introduction in 1959.

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The stamps are a third taller than standard commemorative stamps. The design team wanted to capture "a spirit of fun," which is also why they chose bright colors, including the classic Barbie pink.

The stamps will be available for purchase on July 11.