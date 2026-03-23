Trump says National Guard could be deployed to help ICE amid TSA shortage

President Donald Trump on Monday said he may deploy the National Guard to U.S. airports to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in facilitating the traveler screening process as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) continues to struggle with staffing shortages due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"I want to thank ICE because they stepped in so strongly. They'll do great," Trump said. "And if that's not enough, we'll bring in the the National Guard."

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On Monday, ICE agents were seen at multiple U.S. airports supporting TSA agents as the shutdown continues to snarl air travel. Since the shutdown began more than a month ago, about 10% of TSA’s 50,000 security agents have called off work, leading to long lines at airports.

Republicans have blamed Democrats for the stalemate, while Democrats continue to push for changes in federal immigration enforcement. And while TSA employees will receive backpay once the shutdown is resolved, they will likely miss their second paycheck this week if Congress does not act.

"This pointless, reckless shutdown of our Homeland Security workforce has caused more than 400 TSA officers to quit and thousands to call out from work because they are not able to afford gas, childcare, food, or rent," said Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). "While the Democrats continue to put the safety, dependability, and ease of our air travel at risk, President Trump is taking action to deploy hundreds of ICE officers, that are currently funded by Congress, to airports being adversely impacted. This will help bolster TSA efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions."

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U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Sunday that travel delays from the ongoing shutdown are likely “going to get much worse” if Congress does not authorize funding for DHS, which oversees the TSA, Secret Service and Coast Guard.

“Without getting paychecks, it’s even that much more challenging,” Duffy told ABC News. “They’re going to take other jobs to put food on the table and pay the rent. So, I do think it’s going to get much worse. And as it gets worse, I think that puts pressure on the Congress to come to a resolution."

Meanwhile, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the world's richest man — offered over the weekend to cover the salaries of TSA workers impacted by the shutdown. However, it remains unclear whether there is a legal pathway for him to do so.