Trump administration declassified thousands of JFK files. Now what?

The U.S. government on Tuesday released thousands of previously classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

It comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding the declassification of 80,000 pages of new material, much of which has yet to be digitized and uploaded to the internet.

It adds to the more than six million pages of records and media that the National Archives maintains in relation to the assassination. But what do the new documents add to a notorious story that has led to various conspiracy theories and perplexed the American public for decades?

Larry Schapf, attorney and professor of law, has for years been in pursuit of these newly-unsealed documents, even suing the U.S. government to release them. He says, however, the new documents may offer more questions than answers.

"Right now there's really nothing new," Schapf told Scripps News. "There are, a lot of these documents had minor redactions before yesterday. So we're learning more about the surveillance of Mexico city, there's some names that were previously unknown we're learning about, the CIA's infiltration of the media in Miami. But nothing, so far. We haven't seen, for example, the so-called new 2,400 FBI files."

"The FBI has a lot of records involving the Mafia that were redacted," Schapf added. "So we're looking to see any more evidence of possible Mafia involvement in the assassination. We're getting some of the CIA people that had testified. Their testimony now has been completely released. So now we're looking at that to see if there is any information from that end. This is more about mosaic, filling in a mosaic."

