Teen with autism dies after being shot by Idaho police, family says

A 17-year-old with autism and cerebral palsy who was shot by police in a highly controversial incident in Pocatello, Idaho, has died, according to his family.

Victor Perez was shot nine times by Pocatello police officers who responded to a domestic disturbance on Saturday, April 5. He had been placed in a medically induced coma and connected to life-support machines following the shooting. His family said they made the difficult decision to remove him from life support on Saturday.

The shooting has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning why the situation escalated so quickly.

The city's mayor, Brian Blad, said the four involved officers were placed on administrative leave per city policy.

Blad added that the city will follow the recommendations of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force once its investigation is complete.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We recognize the pain and grief this incident has caused in our community,” Blad said on Friday.

This story was originally published by Curtis Jackson, Linda Larsen and Noah Farley with the Scripps News Group in Boise, Idaho.