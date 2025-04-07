Tariffs: The potential positive impact on your finances

As President Trump's tariff announcements ripple through the economy, many Americans are preparing to feel the pinch.

Experts anticipate that stores will soon raise prices, reflecting the tariffs’ effect on consumer goods. However, amidst the concerns, there are potential positives that could benefit your wallet.

Lower Gas Prices

Crude oil prices have dipped to their lowest levels in years since the tariff announcements. Experts predict that lower gas prices could follow suit. The decline in oil prices stems from the belief that economic growth will slow, resulting in decreased demand for oil.

Interest Rate Cuts

While the Federal Reserve won't meet until May, economists are already revising their projections. Initially expecting only a few rate cuts in 2025, many are now forecasting further reductions this year. These anticipated cuts could stimulate the economy, making it easier for Americans to buy homes and invest in their futures.

President Trump recently urged the Federal Reserve on social media to take action: “The slow moving Fed should cut rates.," he said. Lower interest rates could indeed provide the spark that the economy needs.

Increased Revenue and Investments

On a recent flight, President Trump shared that the tariffs could generate over $1 trillion in new revenue for the federal government. This influx could help address the national debt and fund new investments.

The auto industry, particularly UAW workers, believes these tariffs will incentivize manufacturers to keep jobs in the U.S. rather than move operations overseas. The hope is that lower interest rates, alongside reduced gas prices, could make purchasing a new vehicle more accessible.

As the conversation around tariffs continues, there's still a level of uncertainty. JPMorgan Chase and various investment firms highlight an increased risk of a recession looming later this year, making it crucial to keep a close eye on economic developments.

