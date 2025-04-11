3 killed after small plane crashes near Boca Raton Airport in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Three people aboard a small plane were killed after the aircraft crashed Friday morning in Boca Raton near the city's airport, fire rescue officials said. One person on the ground was also hurt but is expected to survive their injuries.

The Cessna 310 with three people on board went down at about 10:20 a.m. on a roadway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Investigators have not released any details on potential injuries.

3 people aboard plane after crash near Boca Raton Airport

The FAA said the plane was headed to Tallahassee International Airport.

During a Friday press conference, Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle said dispatch received a call at about 10:12 a.m. "for a plane in trouble."

"The aircraft apparently had some mechanical issues and went down here on Military Trail," LaSalle said.

Fire Rescue said the person on the ground was injured after hitting a tree because of debris and fire caused by the crash.

"It's non-life-threatening injuries. We treated him and sent him to the hospital," LaSalle said. "He drove through, apparently, the fireball, (but) this is unconfirmed."

The names of the victims have not been released

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

This story was originally published by Scott Sutton with the Scripps News Group in West Palm Beach, Florida.

