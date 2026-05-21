Shark attack alerts could soon be sent to your phone under new legislation

Shark attacks and dangerous water conditions could soon trigger emergency alerts for beachgoers under new legislation headed to President Donald Trump's desk.

Lulu Gribbin, second from left, an Alabama teenager who survived a shark attack in 2024

Another shark attack involving a different victim happened about 90 minutes earlier just a few miles away.

“We are eternally grateful that Lulu survived the shark attack on June 7,” Ann Blair and Joe Gribbin said in a statement released by the office of Sen. Katie Britt when the bill was introduced in 2024. “However, we remain in disbelief this accident occurred. This was the second attack that day in close proximity, and it could have been prevented with a better alert system. That’s why Lulu’s Law is so important.”

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Under the legislation, the Federal Communications Commission would have 180 days to issue rules allowing shark attacks to trigger emergency alert messages.

There were 25 confirmed shark attacks in the U.S. in 2025, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.