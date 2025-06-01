Several injured in 'targeted terror attack' in Boulder, Colorado, authorites say

The FBI is investigating what it describes as a "targeted terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the department began receiving calls just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a man with a weapon setting people on fire outside the county courthouse.

Redfearn said officers responded quickly and found several individuals with burn injuries ranging from minor to very serious.

The suspect, described as an adult male, was identified by witnesses and taken into custody. He was also injured and transported to a local hospital, according to police.

"This act is unacceptable," Redfearn said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Police have not established a motive, but investigators are looking into whether a pro-Israel group holding a demonstration in the area may have been targeted.

While the FBI has called the incident a "targeted terror attack," Redfearn said it is too early to speculate on a motive.