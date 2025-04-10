Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Plane clips wing of another aircraft at Reagan National Airport, congressman says

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., said he was on a plane that had its wing clipped by another aircraft.
Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., said he was on a plane that had its wing clipped by another aircraft. (Scripps News)
Airplanes-Diverted
Posted
and last updated

A minor collision between two planes occurred Thursday at Reagan National Airport, according to a member of Congress who was on board one of the aircraft.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., posted a photo from his seat, saying another plane had “bumped into” the wing of the aircraft he was on. The incident happened while both planes were on the ground.

“Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok,” LaLota said in a post on X.

The incident comes just months after a deadly collision near DCA, involving a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight. The mid-air crash left 67 people dead.

Airport officials have not released additional details about the latest incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA[13].jpg