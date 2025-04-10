Plane clips wing of another aircraft at Reagan National Airport, congressman says

A minor collision between two planes occurred Thursday at Reagan National Airport, according to a member of Congress who was on board one of the aircraft.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., posted a photo from his seat, saying another plane had “bumped into” the wing of the aircraft he was on. The incident happened while both planes were on the ground.

Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng⁩ is handing out grapes!) pic.twitter.com/bOo1JNXZDh — Congressman Nick LaLota (@RepLaLota) April 10, 2025

“Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok,” LaLota said in a post on X.

The incident comes just months after a deadly collision near DCA, involving a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight. The mid-air crash left 67 people dead.

Airport officials have not released additional details about the latest incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.