Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Paramount agrees to delay closing its Warner Bros buyout for months

Paramount said it wouldn't close the merger until five days "after the merits determination in these matters" or June 1, 202
Warner Bros
Jae C. Hong/AP Photo
FILE - The Warner Bros. water tower appears at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2025.
Warner Bros
Posted

Skydance-owned Paramount on Friday agreed to delay closing its $81 billion buyout of Warner Bros. Discovery well into next year, as a judge continues to consider a challenge from 12 states seeking to block the deal altogether.

In a court filing, Paramount said it wouldn't close the merger until five days "after the merits determination in these matters" or June 1, 2027.

RELATED STORY | States sue to block Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery takeover

The move arrives just days after U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín granted a temporary restraining order requested by the states to freeze the transaction for several weeks.

Twelve states, led by California, sued to block Paramount's pending buyout of Warner last month — alleging that such a combination would "extinguish competition" in Hollywood and lead to fewer choices for consumers, particularly moviegoers and cable customers.

“History tells the tale of what happens when a few people have great power over markets that are central to Americans' lives: fewer opportunities for more people, worse products and services for all people," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "With our lawsuit, we’re fighting for a free and fair market and a thriving film and television industry that serves creatives and audiences alike. We have a full tank of gas, the law on our side, and look forward to continuing to make our case.”

RELATED STORY | Warner Bros shareholders approve Paramount's $81 billion takeover of the Hollywood giant

Paramount has called the states' claims meritless and vowed to "vigorously defend" its merger.

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA[13].jpg