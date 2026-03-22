'No detail is too small': Savannah Guthrie's family renews plea in mother's disappearance

The family of Savannah Guthrie on Sunday renewed a public plea for information in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, thanking the Tucson community for support while asking residents to re-examine any possible clues.

In a statement released by the Guthrie family, they said they are “deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends, and the people of Tucson” and urged anyone with information — even details they may consider insignificant — to come forward. “We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something,” the family wrote.

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The statement asks people to review memories and materials tied to three specific periods: Jan. 31, the early morning hours of Feb. 1, and the late evening of Jan. 11. The family also urged residents to check camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that may, in retrospect, be meaningful. “No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the statement said.

The Guthries said they are unable to grieve until Nancy is found, describing their focus as “solely on finding her and bringing her home.” The statement concluded with thanks for continued prayers and was signed by family members: Camron and Kristine; Annie and Tommaso; and Savannah and Michael.

Shortly after posting the statement on social media, Savannah also added to her Instagram the following image:

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, was reported missing Feb. 1, and investigators from the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have treated the case as an abduction from her Catalina Foothills home. Law enforcement released surveillance showing a masked person near the front door and said a glove found about two miles from the residence was sent for DNA testing but was later determined to not be connected to the case; authorities also asked residents within a two-mile radius to submit doorbell and surveillance footage for review. Search warrants were executed at nearby homes and a vehicle, and while several people were briefly detained and questioned, there have been no arrests to date.

Below is the complete statement Savannah Guthrie released on her Instagram: