New changes on the horizon for millions of Social Security recipients

Changes appear to be on the horizon for Social Security recipients that may require more in-person office visits or the use of new online tools.

The Associated Press reports the Trump Administration is instituting these changes in the name of preventing fraud. It's estimated $100 million a year in taxpayer funds is wasted because of fraud associated with direct deposit and Social Security.

Over 72 million Americans receive some sort of Social Security, including those who are retired and those with disabilities.

The changes are set to go into effect at the end of the month and mostly impacts two groups of people: those seeking Social Security benefits for the very first time, and current recipients who are looking to change their bank account information.

If you're a current Social Security recipient and not looking to change your banking information anytime soon, the changes shouldn't impact you, for now. Currently, Social Security recipients are able to verify their identity over the phone. Going forward, an in-person visit to a field office will be required or the use of an online verification system.

Social Security advocates are sounding the alarm, saying that not every American has a reliable form of transportation to get to a Social Security office. There are also concerns that many older Americans may struggle with online verification tools.

The upcoming changes come as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency is also looking to downsize the federal workforce, including the number of federal office locations nationwide.