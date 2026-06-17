US military names the 8 individuals killed in B-52 crash

The U.S. military on Wednesday identified the eight people killed when a B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

Those killed include:



Col. Gregory Watson, 53, a weapon systems officer with Boeing and an Air Force reservist assigned to the 10th Air Force at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Watson was from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, 40, a weapon systems officer assigned to the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center's Detachment 5 at Edwards Air Force Base.

Retired Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, 50, a Boeing pilot from Tehachapi, California.

Maj. Alexander Davis, 34, a weapon systems officer with the 419th Flight Test Squadron from Lancaster, California.

Maj. Robert Dee, 40, a pilot with the 419th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base.

Maj. Brad Hovey, 35, a pilot with the 419th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base.

Jeromy Smith, 32, a flight test engineer with the 419th Flight Test Squadron from Rosamond, California.

Christopher Rischar, 41, a flight test engineer and JT4 contractor from Lancaster, California.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, loved ones and fellow Airmen, Air Force civilians and mission partners affected by this tragedy," said Col. Thomas Tauer.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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