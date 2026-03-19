Officials are investigating reports of unidentified drones over an Army base in DC

The military is investigating following reports of drone sightings over Ft. McNair, an Army base in Washington, D.C., that is home to several Trump administration cabinet officials.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported sightings of several unidentified drones over Ft. McNair. The outlet cites anonymous sources who were briefed on the sightings.

Scripps News has not independently confirmed that reporting.

As of Thursday afternoon, military officials have not confirmed the presence of any drones, but the military says it's investigating.

"We are aware of the reported drone sightings near Fort McNair and the surrounding areas," a spokesperson for Ft. McNair told Scripps News. "We are working with our law enforcement and interagency partners to monitor and investigate the reported sightings. Our top priority is the safety of our service members and civilian personnel that work and live on the base. Currently there is no credible threat to Fort McNair, but we will continue to monitor the situation and adjust force protection measures as needed."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth live at residences on Ft. McNair.

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According to the Washington Post's reporting, U.S. diplomatic posts worldwide have been instructed to review their security as the war with Iran continues.

A cyberattack last week on U.S.-based medical technology company Stryker, reportedly linked to an Iranian-backed hacking group, is raising concerns about the safety of Americans at home.

That attack came after the FBI issued a warning that Iran plotted to carry out a revenge attack on California using drones. The FBI has also warned that Iran has set up a significant network in Mexico and in South America.